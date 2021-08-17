Potential spoiler regarding The Miz and John Morrison's future - Reports

The Miz and John Morrison have been by each other's side ever since Morrison returned to WWE at the end of 2019. The two men are now reportedly set to have a feud with another legendary WWE tag team in The New Day.

The crack in the alliance between The Miz and Morrison was apparent on RAW this week. While it may seem that the former tag team champions will soon split and face off, fans might have to wait a little longer for that to happen.

As per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is planning to have a feud between The New Day and Miz and Morrison. This program will likely lead to further problems between Miz and Morrison, leading to a full-fledged rivalry between the two stars.

“That is the program that they’re going to [New Day vs Miz/Morrison]," said Meltzer. "They were running around in the back. Miz and Morrison were doing the promo, and Kofi and Xavier are like behind them and it’s supposed to be like ‘Oh, they got caught on camera when they were hanging around.' They had a thing up that said ‘buy our shirts’ and things like that. It’s like the beginning of something, yeah.”

Why is there trouble between The Miz and John Morrison?

This past Monday on WWE RAW, John Morrison was unhappy at the fact that The Miz had been faking his injury for the past few weeks. The Miz had been riding around in a wheelchair, so he could not do much to help Morrison during his matches. The Miz was also not happy with WWE's Moist Wanted Superstar after he walked out on him on RAW.

The Miz and John Morrison previously feuded with The New Day on SmackDown in 2020. Now, the two teams are seemingly set to clash again on the red brand.

