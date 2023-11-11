Potential spoiler on the return of former World Heavyweight Champion on WWE SmackDown

There are a number of WWE returns expected in the coming weeks, with Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and several other names currently floating around.

Sheamus hasn't been seen since August, when he suffered a shoulder injury and was most recently seen wearing a neck brace. The Irish star was last in action as part of Edge's final WWE match and has since been on the injured list.

WWE's listing for the upcoming episode of SmackDown on November 24th has Sheamus booked as one of the featured stars. The show takes place the night before the Survivor Series Premium Live Event from Rosemont, Illinois, and is also set to feature Bianca Belair, Asuka, Bobby Lashley, and, interestingly, Jimmy Uso and his brother Jey Uso.

The listing could yet be updated, or Uso could be set to wrestle in a dark match, much like last night's show when he took on Gunther. It is also worth pointing out that all cards are subject to change, and just because he's advertised doesn't mean he will definitely appear.

Where does Sheamus fit into the WWE Survivor Series?

Sheamus hasn't been part of recent storylines, and at present, it appears that The Brawling Brutes are continuing their feud with Pretty Deadly. Heading into Survivor Series, there are a number of options for Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes, but it's unclear what direction his return will take.

Sheamus and AJ Styles could join forces when he makes his return, or he could have an issue with The Brutes' recent trips down to NXT to help Tyler Bate with his recent struggles.

The company doesn't have any premium live events scheduled between Survivor Series and The Royal Rumble, which means that Sheamus could return but not be a featured part of the show.

