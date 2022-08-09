Potential spoiler of a return tonight on WWE RAW

It appears anything can happen on WWE RAW or SmackDown with Triple H in charge.

Since The Game took over WWE creative, we have seen the returns of Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett. But if Ciampa's latest tease is any indication, we might get another one tonight on Monday Night RAW.

The 37-year-old star took to Twitter to hype up his WWE United States Championship match against Bobby Lashley. In the tweet, he placed what some could consider an easter egg for his former DIY tag team partner Johnny Gargano:

"Tonight…. (-_•) #andnew #forharley," Ciampa said in a tweet.

Ciampa has been known to troll wrestling fans on social media over the years, so we wouldn't take this as any kind of confirmation that Johnny Wrestling will appear on WWE RAW tonight.

Will Ciampa win the United States Championship on WWE RAW?

Ciampa has the chance to win his first title on the main roster tonight on Monday Night RAW against Bobby Lashley. Had this match taken place a month ago, there's no way that Ciampa would have a chance to win. But with Triple H in charge, all bets are off.

Funny enough, we've already had a glimpse of what it could be like with Ciampa as United States Champion. There was a storyline in WWE 2K22's MyRise mode which featured The Blackheart as the US Champion.

In NXT, Ciampa referred to his title as Goldie. In the game, Ciampa referred to the United States Championship as Stripey. While Triple H probably won't be borrowing any ideas from 2K, it's amusing that life could be imitating art after tonight's episode of RAW.

Do you think we could see Johnny Gargano Monday Night RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Will we see Johnny Gargano tonight on WWE RAW? Yes No 245 votes so far

Edited by Arjun