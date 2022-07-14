Create
Potential spoiler on Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match result at WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will have a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam 2022
Vivek Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jul 14, 2022 05:05 PM IST

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will collide for one last time at WWE's upcoming premium live event, SummerSlam. We have a potential spoiler on the result for the match, so please read ahead at your own risk.

The bout between the two was set up after Lesnar returned to the company on SmackDown last month. The Beast Incarnate wasted no time going after Reigns, laying out The Bloodline with multiple F5s. They're now set to lock horns under the Last Man Standing stipulation.

If the latest betting odds are anything to go by, The Beast Incarnate doesn't have much chance of usurping The Head of the Table in their final battle. According to new betting odds from BetOnline, Roman Reigns is again slated to defeat Brock Lesnar and retain his title.

One last time. One last match. Last Man Standing.#SummerSlam@WWERomanReigns @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle #SmackDown https://t.co/IqXnC5hd7h

The two powerhouses have been at odds since SummerSlam last year, when The Beast Incarnate returned from a lengthy hiatus. The rivals also faced off at WrestleMania this year, where Reigns defeated Lesnar to become the first-ever Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Betting odds for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar and other matches at WWE SummerSlam 2022

The 2022 SummerSlam will take place on July 30. The show will emanate from the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. It is the first SummerSlam not to be held during the month of August.

Here are the current betting odds for the scheduled matches at SummerSlam 2022.

Note: The odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number and the underdog as either a (+) or the biggest number.

  • Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (-200) vs. Brock Lesnar (+150)
  • SmackDown Women's Championship: Liv Morgan (-300) vs. Ronda Rousey (+200)
  • WWE Unified Tag Team Championship: The Usos (-400) vs. The Street Profits (+250)
  • United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (-250) vs. Theory (+170)
  • Pat McAfee (-220) vs. Happy Corbin (+160)
The rematch between LIV & Ronda is official for #SummerSlam. https://t.co/gf8jjUxq8O

So far, only five matches have been made official for the Biggest Party of the Summer. However, the card could change in the coming weeks as Becky Lynch laid down the challenge to Bianca Belair on RAW. Meanwhile, The Miz and Logan Paul also look set to settle their differences at the upcoming premium live event.

Edited by Pratik Singh

