Potential Spoiler on Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes match result at WWE WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for over 300 days. However, The Tribal Chief could face the biggest challenge of his current reign at WrestleMania 39 as he is scheduled to defend the coveted title against Cody Rhodes at the event.

Cody Rhodes won the opportunity to challenge for the world title at the Royal Rumble, where he outlasted 29 other participants to win the men's over-the-top-rope battle royal. The American Nightmare made it clear on this week's RAW that he is coming after Reigns' undisputed world titles at the Showcase of the Immortals.

We now have the current betting odds, via BetOnline, for the upcoming title match at WrestleMania 39, which could indicate what may go down at the Show of Shows.

Please Note: Potential spoilers ahead – betting odds do not guarantee winners but could be leading indicators.

For the first time in his historic title run, Roman Reigns (+250) will enter the match as an underdog, as Cody Rhodes (-400) is the favorite to come out on top in their upcoming showdown.

Note: The odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number and the underdog as either a (+) or the biggest number.

Cody Rhodes was not WWE's first choice to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Before Cody Rhodes returned to win the men's Royal Rumble match to book his date with destiny, WWE reportedly tried to bring in The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter highlighted the same, stating that if the American Nightmare was not WWE's first choice for Reigns, there is a chance that the company is not fully committed to Rhodes as champion.

''The fact WWE wanted Dwayne Johnson in the spot, and even contacted Steve Austin for the spot, tells you they weren’t married to the idea of Rhodes having to headline the show or win the title, at least from Reigns.''

While everyone is excited about the showdown between Rhodes and Reigns, there is another pitstop on the road to WrestleMania. The Tribal Chief will reportedly face Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber.

With the event taking place in Sami's hometown of Montreal, Canada, there is a chance that Roman Reigns might not be the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion come WrestleMania.

