Potential spoiler for segment planned for tonight's WWE SmackDown - Reports

WWE may be planning something interesting for tonight's edition of SmackDown in Puerto Rico ahead of tomorrow night's premium live event.

This week's edition of the blue band will air live from Coliseo de Puerto Rico and is the final show before Backlash tomorrow night. Bad Bunny is advertised for tonight's show before he battles The Judgment Day's Damian Priest in a Street Fight at Backlash.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the company has something interesting planned for the go-home edition of SmackDown ahead of Backlash. WWE has brought in an extra to portray an audience member tonight on the blue brand. Extras are typically brought in to play security, but one will be cosplaying a wrestling fan tonight on SmackDown.

Cody Rhodes is set to appear on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes is advertised to appear on tonight's show ahead of his big match at Backlash tomorrow night.

He battled Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 but came up short after Solo Sikoa interfered. On the RAW after WrestleMania, Brock Lesnar offered to team up with The American Nightmare against The Bloodline but decided to brutally attack him before the bell.

The rivalry between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes has now gotten personal, and the two will battle tomorrow night at Backlash. Rhodes suffered a heartbreaking defeat at WrestleMania but could get back on track in a big way with a victory over The Beast at the premium live event.

He will have to wait a while to challenge Roman Reigns again, as The Tribal Chief was drafted to the blue brand, and Rhodes will be remaining on RAW.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will be returning to action tonight against The Viking Raiders. Karrion Kross is also scheduled to compete against the recently returned Shinsuke Nakamura as well. It will be interesting to see how the planted audience member will get involved in the show during tonight's SmackDown.

