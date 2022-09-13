Potential spoiler: several WWE RAW superstars scheduled for this week's SmackDown

According to recent reports, Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley are currently scheduled to appear at the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Many within the WWE Universe questioned why there was a brand split to begin with when Vince McMahon never seemed to adhere to it. That doesn't appear to be changing under the new regime either, It appears that WWE wrestlers appearing on both RAW and SmackDown will seemingly continue for the foreseeable future.

This will reportedly continue this week as RAW Superstars are currently scheduled to appear on SmackDown this Friday night.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, both the Money in the Bank holder Austin Theory and the United States Champion Bobby Lashley are scheduled to appear this Friday on SmackDown.

Should WWE consider ending the brand split sooner rather than later?

With WWE Superstars of RAW and SmackDown going back and forth as they please, some fans have questioned why there is still a brand split to begin with.

While Triple H has gone out of his way to re-sign talent and strengthen the depth of the RAW and SmackDown rosters, many fans still think that the company would be stronger as a whole if the main roster were the same across both RAW and SmackDown.

It's unlikely that Triple H will look to make this change as it has been reported that both FOX and the USA Network like having their own unique rosters, but it would help the RAW brand a great deal to have a world champion on Monday nights.

WrestleVotes reported last month that there was talk of getting one of the titles off Roman Reigns so RAW could have their own champion, but it doesn't appear they know how to do that yet.

What are your thoughts on the company continuing to share talent between RAW and SmackDown? Do you think both brands would benefit from dropping the brand split altogether? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

