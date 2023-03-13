Earlier this week, it was reported that WWE would continue to blur the lines between RAW and SmackDown in the build-up to WrestleMania 39. This will ring true this week as a number of RAW Superstars are set to make the trip to SmackDown to continue building up their matches ahead of the show.

According to an exclusive report by RingSideNews, the likes of Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory are expected to appear on this week's episode of SmackDown.

H Jenkins Of Ringside News @HJenkinsWrites We have learned that a couple of RAW Superstars are slated for SmackDown this week. So, if you're a fan of Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory, then you should tune into the blue brand this week too. We have learned that a couple of RAW Superstars are slated for SmackDown this week. So, if you're a fan of Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory, then you should tune into the blue brand this week too.

Lashley will also be looking to continue his feud with Bray Wyatt, who has been ducking him since laying down the challenge following his match at Elimination Chamber. Austin Theory already has a match announced for WrestleMania against John Cena in perhaps the biggest match of his career. Their storyline could probably continue on the blue brand.

Will WWE RAW and SmackDown become one brand following WrestleMania?

Since Triple H took over WWE's creative team, it has been made clear that The Brand Split is more of a guideline than a rule in the company. The Game likes to allow superstars to move over to their opposing brand, and that has been shown with Chelsea Green, The Bloodline, and even Cody Rhodes in recent months.

There have been several reports regarding the 2023 Draft. However, it doesn't appear to be set in stone. The brand split could be axed altogether following WrestleMania if the company decides against splitting the Universal and Tag Team Championships.

There could also be a number of changes coming to WWE following WrestleMania next month.

Do you think WWE will axe the brand split following WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes