Potential spoiler on surprise entrant for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble match 

WWE's annual Royal Rumble is now around six weeks away, and it appears that one of the surprise entrants in the men's version of the match could have been revealed.

In a breakdown video from Wade Clemons and Faze Sensei, Wade revealed that Logan Paul is looking to wrestle in six weeks' time, which would be the Royal Rumble weekend.

“Fair play, I would do the same thing that other guys don’t and like almost a pay-to-win type thing because Conor has the money to do it and some other guys may not. But that’s the game you play if you’re a superstar and you have that kind of money, the same reason that Logan Paul has talked about. He’s going to get stem cell therapy. We got an update on that. His MCL was the only thing that was torn. He didn’t have a triple tear. He’s going to try to wrestle in six weeks apparently. He’s going to get stem cell stuff and that stuff is great. You have the money to do it, why the f*ck not?." via WrestlingNews.co

Logan Paul narrowly avoided surgery following his match at WWE Crown Jewel

Logan Paul took on Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel last month, where he came up short in one of the most entertaining main events in the history of the show. Paul suffered a torn MCL and Meniscus in the match, which has sidelined him since.

Just days after the event, it was noted that the social media star had avoided surgery and was in rehab, looking to push for his return.

Logan hasn't been a part of the Royal Rumble match in his career since he was only signed to WWE last summer. Bad Bunny was one of the stars who was called in for last year's match to showcase his ability against the WWE roster once again.

