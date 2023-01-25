Potential spoiler on surprise entrant for the WWE Women’s Royal Rumble match

One of the best parts of the Royal Rumble premium live event is the surprise participants involved in the matches each year.

While this year's surprises have been kept close to the vest by those in WWE, the names of some potential participants have started to leak out this week, which could fill some holes in the men's and women's Rumble matches.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, there have been talks of former WWE Superstar Nia Jax taking part in this weekend's Women's Royal Rumble match. While Johnson wouldn't guarantee her involvement, he made it clear it was something he heard that made him believe she could return as a surprise this Saturday night.

The former RAW Women's Champion was released by the company in November 2021 and hasn't wrestled since. At one point, she was scheduled for AOP's Wrestling Entertainment Series event in England before pulling herself off the show. In hindsight, this was a great decision, as the event never ended up taking place.

Nia Jax was recently asked on social media about the possibility of returning to the squared circle and responded with a funny GIF that said, "Sorry, wrong number."

You can check out this interaction in the embedded tweet below.

Who is the favorite to win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble matchup?

While rumors of The Rock showing up this Saturday have died down considerably, he's still the third-best betting odds favorite to win the Men's Royal Rumble matchup this weekend.

Here are the top three betting odds favorites to win the 2023 Men's Rumble match:

Cody Rhodes: -149

Sami Zayn: +188

The Rock: +200

With the way The American Nightmare has been built over the past month through various video packages, it certainly makes sense that he's the favorite to win this Saturday's match.

WWE @WWE Tag who you think will be one of the remaining entrants in the Men's #RoyalRumble Match this Saturday! Tag who you think will be one of the remaining entrants in the Men's #RoyalRumble Match this Saturday! https://t.co/aS2ENQaNKX

What do you make of this report? Would you like to see Nia Jax enter the Women's Rumble match this Saturday night? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

