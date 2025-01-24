Potential spoiler on surprise WWE Royal Rumble entrant - Reports 

A non-WWE star could make a surprise appearance during the Men's Royal Rumble match. It's been reported that the wrestler will be in Indianapolis during the week of the premium live event.

Joe Hendry recently won the TNA World Heavyweight Champion by dethroning Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler. He used to appear on NXT regularly after the company and TNA started working together. The two wrestling entities announced a new partnership a few days ago, and the press release stated that TNA talent would be able to appear on select WWE PLEs.

According to PWInsider, WWE has considered including a top TNA star in the Royal Rumble match. It's been announced that Joe Hendry will appear at Wrestlecon Royal Rumble weekend in Indianapolis, even though he was planned for Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea. The outlet was informed that Hendry will still appear on the cruise after the Rumble and is available next weekend.

Trending

Expand Tweet

He could be a surprise entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match. Last year, Jordynne Grace competed in the 30-woman bout when she was the TNA Knockouts Champion. This year, Joe Hendry could return to the company and show up with his new belt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback