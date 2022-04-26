Potential spoiler: Two top Superstars set to return on WWE RAW

There are a lot of good reasons to be excited about tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Mustafa Ali and Asuka could be returning for the company as soon as tonight's show.

In an update, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that as of this morning, both Ali and Asuka were still factored into plans for tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW. But given the ever-changing nature of WWE, these plans can obviously change throughout the day.

If all goes according to plan, Ali is scheduled to do something with The Miz tonight on RAW. Keep in mind that last time we saw Ali, he'd been drafted to SmackDown following the 2021 WWE Draft.

As for former RAW Women's Champion Asuka, she is scheduled to be involved with Becky Lynch, who is currently advertised to return to RAW tonight. This will be Lynch's first appearance on the red brand since losing her championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38.

WWE RAW will celebrate 20 years of Randy Orton tonight

On top of the potential returns of both Mustafa Ali and Asuka, tonight's episode of WWE RAW will commemorate the 20-year career of RK-Bro's Randy Orton.

The Viper has had quite the Hall of Fame-worthy career in WWE over the past two decades, and he will be celebrated by the company later on tonight.

Orton took to social media today to comment on tonight's episode, tweeting out:

"Feels weird to "celebrate" myself, but throughout the week I've read your messages and posts and am truly humbled. A wild 20-year ride with much, much more to come. #WWERaw #OrtonWeek," Randy Orton tweeted.

