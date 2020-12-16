Potential spoiler on Women's Tag Team Championship match at WWE TLC 2020 and future plans

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler were scheduled to defend their tag team titles against Lana and RAW Women's Champion Asuka at WWE TLC 2020. However, this week on Monday Night RAW, Jax and Baszler attacked Lana, injuring her and taking her out of the title match this Sunday.

The company has since announced that Asuka will team with a mystery opponent and face the two at WWE TLC 2020. The booking has left fans wondering what WWE plans to do with the women's tag team titles going forward.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez reported that the women's tag team titles are unlikely to change hands at WWE TLC 2020. They also added that the team of Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott are likely being groomed as the next challengers for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship going forward. Morgan and Riott defeated the team of Natalya and Billie Kay on Friday Night SmackDown.

What else to expect from WWE TLC 2020?

So far, a total of six matches have been announced for WWE TLC 2020. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be defending his title against AJ Styles in a TLC match. On the other hand, the Universal Champion Roman Reigns will also defend his title in a TLC match against Kevin Owens.

Other matches announced for WWE TLC 2020 are Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella for SmackDown Women's Championship, The New Day (c) vs. The Hurt Business for the RAW Tag Team Championship, and Randy Orton vs 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

Interestingly, no tables match or ladders match has been announced for WWE TLC 2020. With the go-home SmackDown episode yet to come, fans can expect WWE to add more matches to the show and announce some stipulations for the already booked matches.