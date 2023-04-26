Potential spoiler on which WWE brand Roman Reigns will be drafted to - Reports 

Ahead of the WWE draft this week, reports regarding Roman Reigns' potential landing spot have emerged.

The Draft will begin this Friday on SmackDown and conclude the following Monday on RAW. As the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, many expect The Head of the Table to be the first pick.

According to Ringside News, RAW's Network, USA, are desperate to have The Tribal Chief perform exclusively on their channel for the foreseeable future.

"The WWE Draft is coming up, and that will bring big changes. We are told that USA Network wants Roman Reigns over anything else. Having a title belt exclusive to RAW is 'second choice' for USA Network. The Bloodline 'remains first choice' for them." (H/T Ringside News)

With Reigns set to be featured on one brand, Triple H introduced a brand new World Heavyweight Championship this week, with the title set to be the number one prize on whichever show Roman does not wrestle on.

Has Roman Reigns' schedule brought about a new title?

In the past year, Roman has worked a lighter WWE schedule, meaning he has defended his world championship on much fewer occasions than he used to.

With both brands needing a world champion, former WWE writer Vince Russo recently gave his thoughts on the new title and why it was created while speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

"Just come out and say both of our television partners, USA and FOX, both of our television partners want a champion! Just say it! That's better than this. That is better than what you did! At least that explains it, bro," Russo explained. "And put him (Roman Reigns) over; one guy can't physically, possibly, you know, defend both belts on two shows. Put him over in the process. But nobody beat him, so we're going to have another belt. Okay." [48:00 - 49:00] (H/T Sportskeeda)

Check out the full video below:

After defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 earlier this month, Reigns looks set to reach the 1000-day mark as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, with him currently standing at 968 days.

Which WWE star will be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes