Potential spoiler on the WWE return date of Pat McAfee

Pat McAfee has been on hiatus from WWE since September, but the former SmackDown star could be set to make his return as part of tonight's Royal Rumble event.

The NFL veteran stepped away from his seat behind the commentary table when he was offered a role on ESPN's GameDay, but coverage has now been wrapped up until August when the next season kicks off, which leaves McAfee free to make his return.

According to a report by Fightful Select, McAfee has been discussed for a potential return in the Men's Royal Rumble match tonight, which would make him one of the bigger surprises. Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar have already announced their participation, which means that WWE has some interesting plans in place.

McAfee wrestled two matches at WWE's WrestleMania event last year

Before Vince McMahon was surrounded by controversy and was forced to step away from the company for eight months, the WWE Chairman was able to work a match at last year's WrestleMania.

Mr. McMahon took on Pat McAfee, who had already defeated Austin Theory, and interestingly, it was the Chairman who picked up the win. McAfee later went on to wrestle Happy Corbin at SummerSlam, before taking some time away from the ring.

As of writing, it's unclear if he will be put back into the SmackDown commentary team now that Wade Barrett has taken his place or if he will make his return as an active competitor and wrestle several matches on the Road to WrestleMania.

Barrett was initially on NXT but has since been replaced by Booker T, who recently noted that he was only set to be behind the table until January, but his job has seemingly continued past this date.

