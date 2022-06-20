Potential spoilers for this week's WWE RAW (06/20/2022)

Plans for this week's WWE RAW have reportedly been revealed, and the show will feature a massive return.

Top WWE Superstars, including Alexa Bliss, Carmella, MVP, Theory, The Street Profits, Bobby Lashley, and The Miz, are scheduled to appear on tonight's episode. Also, as confirmed on WWE RAW last week, Elias will return on the red brand.

Latest reports suggest a huge segment is planned for The Drifter's presentation to help extend the ongoing feud between Kevin Owens and Ezekiel over the latter's "real identity".

There are also plans for a guitar smashing spot in this segment. This would be Elias' first television appearance since the promos of his "death," and burning guitar were aired.

WWE @WWE



TOMORROW: Are YOU ready to once again “Walk with Elias"?TOMORROW: @IAmNotEliasWWE 's older brother is set to put on the concert of a lifetime on #WWERaw ! Will a skeptical @FightOwensFight finally be proven wrong? Are YOU ready to once again “Walk with Elias"?TOMORROW: @IAmNotEliasWWE's older brother is set to put on the concert of a lifetime on #WWERaw! Will a skeptical @FightOwensFight finally be proven wrong? https://t.co/ueWZCKWNuw

Riddle unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on last week's SmackDown. He is reportedly scheduled to sell a rib injury, as a result of the Spear, while appearing on RAW. The Miz TV will return, but no details about tonight's guests have been confirmed.

Former WWE RAW Women's Champions to compete in Money in the Bank Qualifier Match

As confirmed by WWE, tonight's show will feature a massive Money in the Bank Qualifier match between Asuka and Becky Lynch. The two Superstars have been involved in a brutal feud since The Empress returned.

WWE @WWE



TOMORROW NIGHT they finally battle it out one-on-one! Winner will earn a coveted spot in the @WWEAsuka has been a thorn in @BeckyLynchWWE 's side since she made her return to Raw.TOMORROW NIGHT they finally battle it out one-on-one! Winner will earn a coveted spot in the #MITB Ladder Match and move one step closer to the #WWERaw Women's Title! .@WWEAsuka has been a thorn in @BeckyLynchWWE's side since she made her return to Raw. TOMORROW NIGHT they finally battle it out one-on-one! Winner will earn a coveted spot in the #MITB Ladder Match and move one step closer to the #WWERaw Women's Title! https://t.co/3TxJr7ybzu

Earlier this month, both Asuka and Becky challenged Bianca Belair for the WWE RAW Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell. However, the EST of WWE successfully retained her gold.

Following that, Big Time Becks got a shot at the 24/7 Championship but could not dethrone Dana Brooke, who received an assist from Asuka. This further fuelled the rivalry between the two Superstars, who are now set to lock horns in a high-stakes match.

RAW Superstars Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan have already booked a spot for themselves in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match last week after defeating Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. in a tag team match.

They will step inside the squared circle with Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez, and four other Superstars in the upcoming battle for the coveted briefcase.

