Potential update on 6-time champion following recent injury at WWE live event - Reports

A top WWE Superstar suffered a knee injury at a house show in Salisbury, Maryland, on Sunday.

It was during a triple threat match for the WWE Women's Championship involving Asuka, Charlotte, and Bayley. At some point during the match, Bayley's right knee gave out when she tried to hit a clothesline on Asuka, per Mike Johnson of PWInsider.

The referee quickly checked on the six-time champion and put up the "X" sign to get some help from backstage. Charlotte even took the time to see if Bayley was alright while Asuka looked on.

According to Fightful Select, Bayley left the arena with a visible limp without using crutches. Backstage sources revealed that WWE personnel will have to wait for the swelling in her knee to clear up before making a proper diagnosis. However, there's optimism that she didn't suffer any major injuries because he was able to work without crutches.

Bayley provided an update following the match on her Twitter account. She put a lot of ice on her knee, told everyone that she'll be alright, and thanked those who wished her well.

Bayley injured her left knee at the WWE Performance Center in 2021

Bayley seemed to have injured her right knee at the house show in Maryland. It's also good news that it was not her surgically-repaired left knee that was injured. She previously tore her left ACL while training at the WWE Performance Center on July 9, 2021.

The 34-year-old superstar underwent surgery to repair her knee and was ruled out for nine months. She returned at last year's SummerSlam with Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai, forming Damage CTRL and confronting then-Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

It should be noted that Kai is already out after suffering a torn ACL back in May. There's also tension between Bayley and Sky after the latter won the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase earlier this month.

