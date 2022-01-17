Potential update on Asuka’s return to WWE - Reports

Is Asuka ready to make her return to WWE?

The former RAW Women's Champion hasn't been seen on WWE programming since last year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view due to an arm injury.

According to Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men podcast, The Empress of Tomorrow might be on her way back to WWE as he stated during the show that he believes she "should be cleared now" for a return to the company.

If this information is accurate, it couldn't have come at a better time. Heading into WrestleMania season, WWE could benefit from more star power to strengthen their women's division.

Will Asuka be a surprise entrant in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble?

With multiple spots left to fill in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, Asuka would be a perfect addition if she's been cleared to compete.

The Japanese superstar is no stranger to the famous event as she won the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble back in 2018. It's not out of the realm of possibility that she could win it for a second time in 2022.

Even if she doesn't win the Royal Rumble, she could have a built-in feud with current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Prior to Lynch's return, she was last seen in the ring crowning the Japanese superstar the new RAW Women's Champion following her victory at the 2020 Money in the Bank pay-per-view the night before.

Is the return of Asuka happening sooner rather than later? The WWE Universe will find out soon enough.

What do you make of this potential news regarding The Empress of Tomorrow? Will she return in a few weeks at the Royal Rumble? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

