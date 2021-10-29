Potential Update on Bray Wyatt's return to professional wrestling 

Bray Wyatt's non-compete clause comes to an end this weekend and it appears the former WWE Superstar could be teasing a huge return to the business as a different character.

Wyatt has been forced to sit out his clause since his release back in August and in that time he has been planning his next move in the Industry.

Jason Baker, the man who originally designed The Fiend's lantern as well as one of his masks, recently shared an image on Twitter which has got the WWE Universe talking.

It seems that Bray Wyatt and Jason's meeting isn't just a one-off and the latter could now be designing a new mask in time for the highly-anticipated return. The Fiend isn't the only character that Wyatt's impressive mind has created and his return to the business could see him debut a new character.

Bray Wyatt could be heading to either AEW or IMPACT

Windham @WWEBrayWyatt 2 more days 2 more days

Bray Wyatt's non-compete clause is up in two days, as he noted earlier on Twitter. After this, the former Universal Champion is free to join either AEW or IMPACT Wrestling since the star has teased both.

Earlier in the month, it was noted by AEW President Tony Khan that he hasn't spoken to the former WWE Superstar or his representatives. But if Bray Wyatt was to head to All Elite Wrestling, it would be a tightly guarded secret.

On the other hand, The Fiend and his alter-ego would be a fantastic fit for IMPACT Wrestling. Given the freedom that Wyatt would be handed in the company, it could also be a fantastic step for him.

The fact that Wyatt and Jason have been meeting means that he could be looking to debut the character that he has been teasing on Instagram. The Kult of Windham could be a new stable in either promotion but at present it is just another one of Wyatt's creative ideas that are yet to become a reality.

