Potential update on Brock Lesnar's return to WWE - Reports

Brock Lesnar has been arguably WWE's biggest attraction over the past few years, and he's often around for the year's major events. According to a new report, the company wanted The Beast Incarnate for another show before the end of the year.

Earlier this year, Brock Lesnar was used quite differently under Triple H's regime than he had been previously. The company focused on using The Beast Incarnate for attraction matches against the likes of Bobby Lashley and Omos before a feud with Cody Rhodes.

Following SummerSlam, The Beast Incarnate went away on a hiatus, and the WWE Universe wondered when the former Universal Champion would be back on weekly television. According to Xero News, the promotion wanted the former UFC Champion to return for Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Check it out:

"Most recent news I heard, was they had spoke about Brock Lesnar returning to WWE in January. They did want Brock for Crown Jewel, but not confirmed to be on the cards yet, so if not - expect to see Lesnar in Jan." [H/T - Xero News]

Unfortunately, Lesnar's return for the event has not been confirmed yet, and it's highly likely that he will return to the promotion at the beginning of next year if he misses Crown Jewel 2023.

Brock Lesnar spent the majority of 2023 feuding with Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

Earlier this year, Brock Lesnar returned to Monday Night RAW and immediately went after Bobby Lashley. The two had scored a victory over each other and the company booked them in a match in Canada to settle the score.

Instead, no decisive winner was announced as the match ended in a disqualification. He was later challenged by MVP and Omos for a match at WrestleMania 39, which he accepted and won.

After the event, he turned his attention to Cody Rhodes who came out of WrestleMania 39 with a loss against Roman Reigns. The two stars feuded for months and scored a victory over each other in Puerto Rico and Saudi Arabia.

In the end, The American Nightmare defeated The Beast Incarnate at the Biggest Party of The Summer in Detroit. This was Lesnar's last appearance for WWE as of now.

