Potential update on Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 39 program

We are just five weeks away from WrestleMania 39, and Brock Lesnar does not have a match set for the mega show.

The Beast just came out of a long, bitter feud with Bobby Lashley. The two behemoths completed their trilogy of matches at Elimination Chamber. In the final showdown, Lesnar kicked The All Mighty, resulting in a low blow and a disqualification victory for the latter. After the match, Lesnar laid waste to Lashley and the referees before leaving the arena. Later on Monday Night RAW, MVP issued a challenge to Lesnar on behalf of Omos.

This week, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio shared an update on the matter. He mentioned that Lesnar could have easily denied the match if he wasn't interested. The veteran wrestling journalist, however, found it hard to believe that Lesnar would have gone ahead and requested a bout with Omos in the first place but was probably okay to proceed with it.

"If Brock really didn’t want to do it, it wouldn’t happen. Whether it’s Vince McMahon or whoever is telling him that. So Brock couldn’t have hated it that much. But I find it almost impossible to believe Brock requested this match because I don’t think anybody would request a match with him."

Since the RAW segment, fans have been vocal about the rumored bout, given that Omos is arguably not at the same level as Lesnar.

A former WWE staffer feels Brock Lesnar should be fired

This week, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. on his podcast Wrestling with Freddie, also discussed Lesnar's actions at Elimination Chamber.

"By the way, storyline-wise, when Bobby Lashley put his hands on an official, he got fired by you, Adam Pearce. Remember on Monday Night RAW? He was like, 'If you do it again, don't make me do this.' And the next week, he did it again and Adam Pearce goes, 'What are you doing, Bobby? You're fired!' Bobby got fired, so what's up? Why isn't Brock getting fired?"

He pointed out that Adam Pearce suspended Bobby Lashley last year for laying hands on a WWE referee. Hence, Prinze Jr. suggested that Brock Lesnar should be given the same treatment after he assaulted a match official at Elimination Chamber.

