Potential update on former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion's in-ring status - Reports

WWE is done with Payback 2023 and is now focused on the upcoming Fastlane premium live event in October. According to a new report, former two-time Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan could soon receive a timeline for her return from injury.

Earlier this year, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley brutally attacked Liv Morgan on an episode of Monday Night RAW, sidelining the latter from active competition ahead of SummerSlam 2023. Since then, many fans have been wondering when the star would make her comeback.

According to a new report from PWInsider, the 29-year-old WWE Superstar will be heading to Birmingham, Alabama, for a follow-up on her arm injury. She could also receive a timetable for her much-awaited in-ring return.

"Liv Morgan, who is sidelined with a left arm injury, is expected to head over to Birmingham, AL, next week to assess her recovery and perhaps firm up a timetable for return." [H/T - PWInsider]

Liv Morgan's last match was July 17, 2023, when she and Raquel Rodriguez lost their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville on Monday Night RAW.

Liv Morgan is a former WWE Women's Tag Team and SmackDown Women's Champion

After spending years on the main roster, Liv Morgan broke out as a major singles star in 2022. Last year, she won the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase and cashed in her contract on the same night to become the SmackDown Women's Champion.

After nearly 100 days as champion, Morgan lost the title to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules 2022. She later had an impressive showing in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match, which Rhea Ripley ultimately won.

Liv Morgan received another shot at the women's title when she participated in the Elimination Chamber bout. But the contest was won by Asuka. Earlier this year, she became the first woman to defeat Ronda Rousey on three occasions.

She also twice won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Raquel Rodriguez. It will be interesting to see if Morgan will regain the gold upon her comeback.

What are your thoughts on Liv Morgan's recent run? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena