Potential update on the future of PG Era on WWE RAW

Further details have emerged about the conclusion of Monday Night RAW's 'PG Era.'

WWE altered its television viewing guidelines to a TV-PG rating in 2008. During this time, the company ensured the viewing content was family-friendly by removing controversial terminology from their content. The 'Attitude Era,' which took place between 1997 and 2002, had a TV-14 rating and is considered one of the historic years of WWE.

Vince McMahon took on the role of a heel' while other prominent superstars like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, The Rock, The Undertaker, and many more played crucial roles in the company.

A few hours ago, it was reported that RAW's PG Era would conclude on July 18. The company will revert to the TV-14 rating.

Recently, Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast claimed that a memo on the USA Network regarding the date "was sent out prematurely." The date was not yet finalized.

"There was a memo within USA Network that went out this morning regarding WWE Raw changing to TV-14 on July 18th. Apparently that was sent out prematurely and the day was not finalized."

Check out his tweet below:

Twitter had mixed reactions to the reported change in RAW's TV viewing guidelines

The wrestling world was initially shocked by details of the change in PG era.

With new information on the uncertainty of the TV-14 rating, some fans shared their thoughts and concerns on the matter.

One fan noted it would make more sense not to do it in July but later on as a new season:

Elvy Landa @elvy_landa @AndrewZarian Didn't make sense to do this in July. Makes more sense to go TV-14 in the fall as a "brand new season" of RAW and the pitch being the show will be TV-14. @AndrewZarian Didn't make sense to do this in July. Makes more sense to go TV-14 in the fall as a "brand new season" of RAW and the pitch being the show will be TV-14.

Another fan claimed it would be better to begin the new era of the red brand post SummerSlam:

Thomas Mitchell @TMitch8988 @AndrewZarian Be smart to start it the Raw after Summer Slam. Just start fresh after the big ppv and use the new edgier product to start new fresh feuds @AndrewZarian Be smart to start it the Raw after Summer Slam. Just start fresh after the big ppv and use the new edgier product to start new fresh feuds

One user shared a gif of Roman Reigns stating, 'Why would you play games with me?':

Another fan shared a gif of Homer Simpson hiding in the bushes:

One Twitter user shared a gif of Mr. McMahon looking confused with the caption that they were in a daze of what was happening:

The first episode of the Monday Night show aired on January 11, 1993. The show has witnessed a drastic rise in viewers and has been vital to WWE's programming. It will be interesting to see what changes are included when the show reverts to the TV-14 rating.

