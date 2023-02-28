Potential Update regarding WWE's plans for Women's Tag Team title match at WrestleMania 39 following RAW - Reports

Following the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch and Lita now hold the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Reports regarding their expected challengers at WrestleMania 39 have begun to surface.

One team that many expect to be facing off for gold on either April 1st or 2nd is the hard-hitting duo of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, who have been a force to be reckoned with on SmackDown in recent months.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Rousey and Baszler going for the tag titles have been WWE's plans for quite some time.

"They’re definitely chasing the titles. That’s been clear since the moment they put them together. I was under the impression that they were still challenging for the titles." H/T (Ringside News)

While Ronda has only ever won singles titles during her wrestling career, Shayna Baszler tasted tag team gold as she won the belts with former Superstar Nia Jax back in 2020.

Shayna Baszler on potentially challenging for the WWE Women's Tag titles

Since both Shayna and Ronda arrived in the company, the eventuality of the two friends and former UFC fighters joining forces seemed inevitable.

Now on screen together, Shayna Baszler was recently asked by WWE Die Woche if she and Ronda Rousey are now chasing the Tag Team Championships.

"If that opportunity presents itself, it's definitely not something we're going to say no to. Especially once Ronda dropped the title [WWE SmackDown Women's Championship] recently to Charlotte, we had a talk, and it's not about the title or titles, we are out to remind people...it seems like people have forgotten just who Ronda and I are. We're here to remind them. The title opportunities will come if we're ourselves and we're not taking any crap from anyone. I wouldn't say it's something we're chasing necessarily, but it's definitely something we see down the road," she said. [H/T- Fightful]

After holding the title for 114 days, IYO Sky and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL lost their Women's Tag Team titles last night on Monday Night RAW to the all-star duo of Becky Lynch and Lita.

