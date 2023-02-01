Potential update on Roman Reigns' rumored oppnents status for WWE WrestleMania 39 - Reports

Both The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin were at one time rumored to face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39. A recent report provided an update on the duo's WrestleMania 39 status.

The Texas Rattlesnake came out of retirement last year at the Showcase of Immortals. He defeated Kevin Owens in an impromptu match. The Great One, meanwhile, last wrestled in 2016 in a quick match against Erick Rowan.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer talked about the duo's status for WrestleMania 39. The report noted that Stone Cold was offered to wrestle Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar at the event but he declined:

"Steve might be at the show. I mean, I wouldn't be surprised at all. He might do something on the show, but he did in fact turn down wrestling at the show. He was offered Lesnar, he was offered Roman Reigns probably could have named his opponent if he wanted to do it with anybody else, but he did not choose to wrestle on the show."

It was also reported that The Rock also won't be wrestling at the event and WWE has already moved on with Cody Rhodes winning the Royal Rumble.

"The same goes for Dwayne. Dwayne could be there in some form or fashion. I mean, there are people going like, 'Oh, don't you think it's a swerve?' They keep saying it's not a swerve. I've been told this for a while. Of course, there's always the idea that maybe it's a secret, like the Pat McAfee thing, but we're past that point. Cody won the Royal Rumble. He's getting championship match. It ain't gonna be Dwayne anymore and Dwayne's not wrestling anybody else on this show unless it's a 3-second match. He could do an angle if he wants to, but he did not feel like he had the time. He did not feel that he had the time to get in the shape that he needed to be in to do a WrestleMania-caliber main event."

Roman Reigns will face Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns' opponent for WrestleMania seems to be locked in, as Cody Rhodes laid out the challenge to The Tribal Chief on last night's RAW.

The American Nightmare stated after returning to WWE last year that he has come back to win the world title. He moved a step closer to his goal at the Royal Rumble, as he outlasted 29 other performers to win the marquee battle royal.

Do you think Cody Rhodes can usurp the Tribal Chief as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? Sound off below and let us know!

