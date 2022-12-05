Potential update on The Rock's WWE return - Reports

It has been reported that WWE's plans for The Rock to make his sensational comeback to the company in 2023 are still ongoing despite rumors that he is set to return.

The Great One has not wrestled in a WWE ring since April 2016 at WrestleMania 32. However, with his cousin Roman Reigns now ruling over the company as the Undisputed Champion, many are hoping that the two family members will face off on the grandest stage of them all in Los Angeles in April 2023.

According to a recent report from Ringside News, a member of their team has had discussions with a member of Dwayne Johnson's team for an update on his WWE return.

"We reached out to confirm The Rock's Royal Rumble status. A tenured member of the team told us that "there is no status update on The Rock." At this time, "discussions are still going on," but "nothing is settled." H/T Ringside News

With WrestleMania 39 taking place in The Great One's adopted home of Los Angeles, there arguably will be no better time for the 8-time WWE Champion to return to the ring.

What is WWE's reported plan for The Rock's return?

With so many possible avenues for the company to explore in regards to The People's Champion's return, one story has been making waves over the past week.

Dave Meltzer recently wrote in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE may be planning for the 50-year-old to win the Royal Rumble match in January, setting up a world title match at WrestleMania with Roman Reigns.

"The idea we heard regarding a discussion and nothing more, like I said, it's been talked about as a pie-in-the-sky is a surprise No. 30 entrant and winning. It could be something only a few people know but as best we can tell there is nothing official to it right now past a rumor." H/T Yahoo Sports

Whilst some fans are unsure whether or not a match of this magnitude needs the title to sell tickets, the sheer amount of hype and anticipation there is surrounding this potential match-up cannot be denied.

How would you like The Rock to make his WWE return in 2023? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

