Potential Update on Triple H's rumored attempt to resign former Tag Team Champions to WWE - Reports

After recent reports came out this week indicating that Triple H and WWE were speaking to legendary manager Paul Ellering regarding the return of the former RAW Tag Champs AOP, a new report has emerged.

The team of Akam and Rezar was let go by WWE in 2020 after the start of the pandemic, and despite their unceremonious departure, the duo found great success as a tag team whilst performing for the company.

Earlier today, an updated report from Fightful Select stated that there have been very few developments regarding the tag team's potential return.

"Outside of the news of Paul Ellering leading talks between AOP and WWE, things have been quiet on that front." H/T (Ringside News)

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Recently WWE had been interested in having Authors of Pain. The duo has an incredible amount of Loyalty to Paul Ellering and that he would be heading up negotiating the deal (Fightful) Recently WWE had been interested in having Authors of Pain. The duo has an incredible amount of Loyalty to Paul Ellering and that he would be heading up negotiating the deal (Fightful) https://t.co/M2ZdvvTetF

As head of WWE creative, The Game has re-signed many stars who were let go by the previous regime, including Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, Bray Wyatt, and Braun Strowman.

Triple H changed plans for WWE Hall of Famer's return to RAW

This past Monday on RAW, many expected former Women's Champion Trish Stratus to make her return to WWE and possibly team up with Becky Lynch and her best friend Lita.

According to Ringside News, The King of Kings and Trish had a meeting during the broadcast, which effectively delayed her expected return that night.

"Trish Stratus was backstage for #WWERAW this week. We were able to also confirm that she was "in a meeting" with Triple H "for a while," and then her participation in the show changed after that."

Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV



It appears that WWE may be trying to build Becky Lynch, Stratus and Lita vs. Damage CTRL. That match, or any match… Trish Stratus was scheduled to appear on this past Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. However, the appearance was cancelled due to a recent injury to Dakota Kai.It appears that WWE may be trying to build Becky Lynch, Stratus and Lita vs. Damage CTRL. That match, or any match… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Trish Stratus was scheduled to appear on this past Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. However, the appearance was cancelled due to a recent injury to Dakota Kai.It appears that WWE may be trying to build Becky Lynch, Stratus and Lita vs. Damage CTRL. That match, or any match… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/tFtUQ9mUGS

If the rumors surrounding her return are true, many assume that Trish will team up with Lita and Lynch to take on the villainous stable Damage CTRL, led by former RAW Women's Champion, Bayley.

How has Triple H fared as head of WWE creative? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes