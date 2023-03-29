Potential update on Vince McMahon’s WWE future following company sale

WWE’s sale process continues to be a hot topic of conversation in 2023.

Vince McMahon returned to the company earlier this year with a reported intent to spearhead the sale of WWE in the coming months. Despite that, information on the topic has been sparse until today.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), almost every source connected to a potential company that might be interested in purchasing WWE has no interest in Vince McMahon being involved if they buy it in 2023.

Sapp went on to say that many potential buyers believe his involvement could "negatively affect the sale price, leverage, and value of the brand moving forward."

For what it's worth, Vince McMahon has told those close to him that he'd be open to selling the company even if it meant him leaving it behind. So if he's telling the truth, this shouldn't be an issue.

CNBC seems to believe that the WWE sale process is "pretty hot and heavy"

This news comes hot off the heels of CNBC's Squawk on the Street, where David Faber went in-depth on what he knows about a potential sale for WWE.

Faber stated that it's shaping up to be a "pretty good sale process," with some people telling him it's been "pretty hot and heavy."

"What I'm hearing, at least from people familiar with the situation is, it's shaping up to be a pretty good sale process. Some people saying, 'pretty hot and heavy.' Those who were even somewhat doubtful, in fact, that you'd get to a sale in the end, seem less so," David Faber said. "Does that mean something gets done here? Unclear. Who is participating? We can all take our various guesses. As reported previously, is there interest from Endeavor, for example, in pursuing what would be a complex transaction in terms of reverse Morris trust where they would spin off UFC into [a new company] and control that company, which would be merged with WWE. Sure, they would like to explore that concept."

Faber also namedropped Liberty Media, which is the first time their names have been publicly attached to a possible sale of the company. He also reiterated earlier reports that Comcast, which owns NBC and the USA Network, isn't part of the current sale process.

"Is there private equity interest in the part of some? Perhaps in partnership with well-known names in the sport. That's a possibility," David Faber continued. "Does Liberty (media) have an interest in taking a look? Sure. The Saudis moved heavily into golf, took a look at Formula 1. Would the [Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund] have interest? Yes, that's a possibility. There may be others. Something has led, at least to a number of people close to this, to indicate to me that it is not just live, but it's going quite well. It is expected to conclude in the not too distant future. A key here though, remains McMahon's real willingness to sell. Comcast, my understanding, not part of this sale process." [H/T: Fightful]

