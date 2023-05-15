Potential WWE return date for Charlotte Flair - Reports 

It has been reported that top WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair may soon be returning to the company after she was advertised for an upcoming house show this summer.

The Queen has not been seen since April 2, after she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley, in a match-of-the-night contender at WrestleMania 39.

According to a recent report from PWInsider Elite, the 37-year-old has been listed as a featured name for an upcoming WWE live event in White Plains, New York, in early June.

Over the past year, Charlotte has worked a light schedule for the company, with her taking some very well-deserved time off, having been one of the faces of the women's division for almost a decade now.

Becky Lynch on her rivalry with Charlotte Flair

Along with Bayley and Mercedes Moné (a.k.a Sasha Banks), both Flair and Lynch changed fans' perspective of women's wrestling in the mid-2010s, with the Four Horsewomen changing the game for future generations.

Speaking to former WWE Superstar Mark Andrews on the My Love Letter to Wrestling, Becky Lynch named Charlotte as the greatest rival of her pro wrestling career. Back in 2019 alongside Ronda Rousey, the two stars were the first ever female superstars to main event WrestleMania.

"My greatest rival is probably gonna go down as Charlotte Flair. I think we’ve just had such a storied history, and I think that’s always going to be the feud the people come back to and think of us." (H/T EWrestling News)

During her 10-plus year career in World Wrestling Entertainment, Charlotte Flair has captured the RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Women's titles as well as having main evented WrestleMania and has won the Royal Rumble match.

Who is the greatest women's wrestler of all time? Give us your pick in the comments section below.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes