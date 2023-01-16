Potential WWE spoiler on Bray Wyatt's planned opponent for WrestleMania 

Bray Wyatt is set to face off against LA Knight in a Pitch Black match next weekend, but it appears that WWE could have some much bigger plans for him at WrestleMania 39.

According to a report by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Wyatt could come face-to-face with Uncle Howdy inside the squared circle at the biggest event of the year.

Of course, this would mean that the WWE Universe would finally find out the identity of the man who has been stalking Wyatt since his return.

“I think we’re getting that match at WrestleMania, it sure looks like that way to me. It’s something. I mean, Bray’s a merch seller, and Bray’s over, and you have to do something with him, and the top guys probably want to avoid him, because his history with top guys, I mean, what did Bret Hart say, ‘you go in as a 10 and come out as a 6?'” (H/T RingSideNews)

Has Bo Dallas returned to WWE as Uncle Howdy to exact revenge on Bray Wyatt?

Bo Dallas was released from WWE back in 2021 and has dropped off the radar over the past two years. The former Tag Team Champion was recently spotted backstage at RAW amid rumors that the promotion would re-sign him following Bray Wyatt's return.

There have been several hints regarding Howdy's identity, but Dallas does appear to be the best man to be unveiled since the two brothers were never given a chance to work together on the main roster. The feud could also then be made about how Bray Wyatt has always overshadowed his brother and finally, he's found a way to get revenge.

This could be one of the biggest storylines for the company heading into WrestleMania, and it would make WrestleMania memorable to have the two brothers finally face off.

Who do you think is hiding under Uncle Howdy's mask? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

