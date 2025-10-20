Prayers up for WWE Superstar Bianca Belair - reports

Bianca Belair has been missing from WWE since WrestleMania, when it was revealed that she has suffered a broken finger. It seems that this wasn't actually the case, according to Fightful Select's most recent Select Answers, many believed that Belair's injury wasn't all that bad because of her reaction to it. It was infact much worse than feared and the former Women's Champion actually suffered a broken knuckle. Noting that WKRD Wrestling were the ones to orignally break the newsBelair has returned since WrestleMania and was the special guest referee for Naomi vs Jade Cargill at Saturday Night's Main Event back in July. This led to the belief that she was close to being cleared, but it's now almost November and she's still yet to make her official return. It's unclear how much longer she will be out of action, but she is expected to make her return on SmackDown alongside her husband. WWE fans have pushed for Bianca Belair to align with her husband on SmackDownBianca Belair and Montez Ford have worked together in the past, but since Aleister Black and his wife Zelina Vega united a few weeks ago against Damian Priest, there has been a push for Belair to be able to work with her husband as well. The Street Profits have teased a split several times but they are yet to actually go their separate ways, but Belair could be the one to finally make it happen. The Street Profits have been chasing the Tag Team Championships on SmackDown over the past few months but they have come up short each time, this could be a hint that it's time for them to look at a new venture. As noted, it's unclear when Bianca Belair will be able to make her return, but since she has already been out of the ring for more than six months, it could almost be time.