"Proceeded to make him the biggest joke as a world champion in the history of the company" - Vince McMahon wanted to 'bury' top SmackDown Superstar (Report)

Vince McMahon is in the business of making stars, and it can't be denied that the Chairman of WWE has an eye for talent. However, it has been reported that Vince McMahon was initially not keen on making Rey Mysterio the world champion even after his iconic win at Royal Rumble 2006. In fact, it was Pat Patterson who convinced McMahon to make Rey Mysterio the World Champion at WrestleMania.

Rey Mysterio won the 2006 Royal Rumble despite entering number one in the match. WWE's Biggest Little Man outlasted all the other Superstars and won the Rumble match. He went on to win the World Heavyweight Championship and dedicated the win to his best friend, the late Eddie Guerrero.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated that Vince McMahon initially wanted to bury Rey Mysterio and did not see him as a world champion. He also noted that it was Vince McMahon who booked Rey Mysterio's first title reign so poorly that it became a joke.

''And proceeded to make him the biggest joke as a (world) champion in the history of the company. Vince was adamant about Rey not being in the Mania main event, was going to lose a match even after winning the Rumble. Everyone on the writing team wanted to put the title on Rey. Finally, he went to Patterson and Patterson said to put it on Rey Vince very begrudgingly did, and then Rey was the only champion in history to lose TV squashes as champion.”

Vince McMahon later pushed Rey Mysterio in WWE

Even though Rey Mysterio's first Championship reign was not memorable, he went on to win the top Championship two more times and has solidified his legacy as one of the biggest names in WWE today.

While Vince McMahon may not have initially seen Rey Mysterio as a credible world champion initially, there is no denying that even McMahon has realized by now what Rey Mysterio brings to the company.