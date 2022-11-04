R-Truth has reportedly suffered a very serious injury, update on his WWE in-ring future

R-Truth may not wrestle inside a WWE ring for the foreseeable future, as rumors state that he suffered a severe injury during his recent NXT appearance.

The 50-year-old WWE star faced Grayson Waller on the November 1st NXT episode, where his match had to be abruptly stopped after a botched move resulted in his awkward landing on the floor.

NXT's medical team quickly escorted R-Truth to the backstage area, and not much was revealed about his status until now. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that while it was unconfirmed at press time, R-Truth has allegedly torn his quad and could be out of action for a long time.

A quad injury is considered quite severe, and unfortunately for Truth, he could be staring at a lengthy absence on the sidelines. Here's what was revealed about R-Truth's status in the Newsletter:

"This wasn't confirmed at press time, but the belief was that he tore his quad, which is a very serious injury that could keep him out for a long time."

R-Truth's untimely injury derails his rare stint in WWE NXT

Fans have been treated to some genuinely bizarre yet unforgettable moments since Triple H came to power on the main roster. R-Truth has been WWE's go-to comedy guy for many years, and it was pretty odd to see him make an unannounced NXT appearance recently.

The most prolific 24/7 Champion in WWE history got into a program with Grayson Waller, and they faced each other in a first-time-ever singles match on last week's NXT show.

The bout went along just fine until R-Truth attempted a flip dive onto Waller from inside the ring. The veteran failed to clear the top rope and landed hard on his left leg, forcing the referee to throw up the dreaded 'X' sign and stop the match. Waller picked up the win as Truth could not complete the contest, and it seems like a rematch will not happen anytime soon.

While we await more details on R-Truth's status in the upcoming days, Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes him a speedy recovery and hopes to see him back wrestling sooner rather than later.

