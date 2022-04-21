Randy Orton was reportedly an integral figure in overturning long-standing WWE policy

It appears WWE Superstars might have Randy Orton to thank for being able to smoke marijuana without being fined.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE talent have told him that the company hasn't suspended anyone for marijuana in years and that talent no longer gets fined for marijuana use either.

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart had pushed back against this policy dating all the way back to the 1990s. But Randy Orton has reportedly been an "integral figure" in influencing a policy change on WWE’s main roster. Sapp also stated that Orton's RK-Bro tag team partner Riddle was outspoken about changing the policy.

Sapp spoke to someone high up within WWE who gave him a quote on the condition of anonymity, stating:

"I haven’t even heard anyone as much as gossip over one of the boys or girls smoking weed in years, much less a fine being handed down for it. A lot of the perception has changed, and a lot of what Bret was talking about way back when ended up ringing true. I don’t expect us to come out with WWE-themed cannabis incense any time soon, but the policy has been relaxed and we’ve used a lot of that culture in our storylines."

Randy Orton says the new RK-Bro 4:20 shirt is available for today only

In celebration of "4/20 day," WWE has released a T-shirt for RK-Bro on WWE Shop, which is a playoff of the iconic Austin 3:16 shirt for Stone Cold Steve Austin. You can check out an image of the shirt in the embedded tweet below.

But if you want one, you better act fast. According to a tweet from The Viper today, this very limited edition t-shirt is available for one day only.

"Celebrate #420day and grab yourselves an #RKBro T shirt! Took some work to get this in #wweshop and it is for TODAY ONLY," Randy Orton said in a tweet.

What do you make of the marijuana changes in WWE? Do you think that RK-Bro had a lot of influence in making that happen? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

