Randy Orton's backstage reaction on being asked to work with Riddle - Reports

Randy Orton seemingly turned babyface on RAW this week as he teamed up with Riddle to defeat Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. Last week on RAW, Riddle pulled an upset win over former WWE Champion Randy Orton.

Riddle lost the US Championship to Sheamus at WrestleMania 37. He then lost to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on the RAW after WrestleMania. It was being speculated that Riddle's push was set to end, but 'The Viper' Randy Orton has come to The Original Bro's rescue.

As per Fightful (via Cagesideseats), Orton was in favor of working with Riddle when he was presented with the idea. It is being stated that the original plan was for Riddle to continue his program with Sheamus after WrestleMania 37 but plans were changed later.

That site [Fightful] also says the plan after WrestleMania 37 was for Riddle’s program with Sheamus to continue. Obviously, plans changed. 'Those backstage in WWE said Orton was in favor of working with Riddle, and the changes made.'

It is also stated that Riddle's program with Orton and McIntyre's team-up with Braun Strowman were both last-minute calls made by WWE.

Moving Riddle into the angle with Orton, and the Drew McIntyre & Braun Strowman vs. MACE & T-BAR storyline were both decisions that were made last Monday hours before the show started.

What's next for Randy Orton and Riddle?

It remains to be seen if the newly formed tag team between the two unlikely partners will flourish or not. Many fans have been equating their dynamic to Kane and Daniel Bryan's run as Team Hell No.

However, there is also a strong chance that The Viper is just biding time and waiting for the perfect time to turn on Riddle. Either way, Randy Orton wanting to work with Riddle is a vote of confidence for the former NXT Superstar.