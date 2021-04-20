Randy Orton suffered an injury on RAW - Reports

Randy Orton may have suffered a shoulder injury on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, according to reports.

WWE originally advertised a first-time-ever match between Randy Orton and Braun Strowman for this week's Monday Night RAW. However, plans changed at the last minute with Vince McMahon reportedly canceling the match.

During a backstage interview with Randy Orton on RAW, he was interrupted by former United States Champion Riddle, who expressed his desire to form a tag team with Randy Orton called Rated RK-Bro. Later in the show, Randy Orton went one-on-one with Riddle. After a back-and-forth match, Riddle shocked everyone as he rolled up the Legend Killer and pinned him to pick up a massive victory.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez mentioned that Randy Orton suffered some sort of a shoulder injury during his match on RAW. As of this moment, the extent of the injury is not known.

“I don’t know the extent of what happened, but Randy Orton hurt his shoulder. He was fighting out of the corner and Riddle went to give him an exploder and Randy of course didn’t take an exploder. He blocked it and he pulled back and did this very dramatic punch and he punched him and then from that point forward he could no longer use his right arm. He was throwing forearms with his left arm, which looked horrible. They still did manage to do a top rope superplex… it was like that one day when he punched the mat and his shoulder went out.”

What's next for Randy Orton on Monday Night RAW?

At WrestleMania 37, Randy Orton picked up a massive victory as he defeated "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in the opening match of Night Two. However, Alexa Bliss turned on The Fiend and distracted him, helping Orton pick up the win.

The feud between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt looks to be over. A recent report from Fightful has suggested Randy Orton could be taking a hiatus from WWE for a long period of time.