Raquel Rodriguez's finisher will reportedly get a new name after being censored on SmackDown  

Raquel Rodriguez is being positioned as the next big thing in WWE's women's division. The former NXT Women's Champion defeated Shotzi with her one-armed powerbomb finisher on the previous episode of SmackDown.

WWE has called the maneuver "The Chingona Bomb" on TV. However, the word was interestingly censored during the live broadcast. Chingona means "bad*ss woman" in Spanish slang, and the finisher could possibly be renamed going forward.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE could take the safe route and rebrand Raquel's powerbomb variation.

"They are evidently going to have to come up with a new name for Rodriguez's finishing move. Her power bomb variation was called the Chingona bomb on NXT," reported Dave Meltzer.

It was noted that despite Michael Cole and Pat McAfee mentioning the name, WWE added a last-minute sound edit. Meltzer said that "something might have scared" the company officials as the announcers are always informed about banned chants and words.

Going by WWE's handling of the matter, fans should expect the promotion to stop mentioning Chingona on its programming in the upcoming weeks:

"Michael Cole and Pat McAfee also called it that, but every time they said it during the match, there was a sound edit, so something must have scared them off at the last minute to the point they didn't even tell the announcers ahead of time," added Meltzer. "Usually Raw live is on a delay by enough seconds to allow them to sound edit accidental swear words, vulgar chants or whatever. It's usually not used to sound edit the announcers."

Is Raquel Rodriguez destined to be a top female star on SmackDown?

All roads lead to Raquel Rodriguez becoming one of WWE's leading female superstars. The one-time NXT Women's Champion has received praise for her recent performances on SmackDown amidst her push.

While she has already suffered a loss to Ronda Rousey on SmackDown, Raquel Rodriguez has since regained her momentum and looked comfortable under the main roster spotlight.

WWE needs fresh talent to steer the ship forward, and Raquel could be one of the breakout stars heading into SummerSlam season.

