Real-life stalker inspired current WWE gimmick - Reports

WWE Superstar Scrypts is allegedly based on the real-life Performance Center stalker.

Former 24/7 Champion Reggie re-debuted on a recent edition of WWE's developmental show. Instead of portraying the acrobatic goofball he was known for being on RAW, Reggie instead donned a mask and dubbed himself Scrypts. This character has been teased on the developmental show for weeks in a series of ominous vignettes and backstage videos.

Now, it appears Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer has revealed the inspiration behind the new character. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer claimed that the Scrypts gimmick was allegedly based on the real-life WWE Performance Center stalker Armando Alejandro Montalvo.

“Okay, he was playing the guy — okay, so you remember the real stalker who was defecating on the premises and doing all that crazy stuff and he was arrested multiple times? That was the gimmick that inspired — that idiot inspired a gimmick that’s out there doing flips,” he said.

Reggie initially debuted on the main roster as the personal assistant for Carmella, but soon found his own success in the 24/7 division.

What was Scrypts' first match in the WWE?

Donning a black outfit and an oddly shaped mask with streaks of orange throughout, Scrypts made his debut on Wednesday night's NXT.

On the show, the former Reggie showed off his impressive acrobatics during his entrance. His opponent for this debut, an enhancement talent known as Guru Raaj. Scrypts was able to win via pinfall.

During the match, commentary reiterated Scrypts' message, that he was here to watch 'the whole thing fall.' The masked Superstar last competed as Reggie on a September 5th taping of Main Event. On that show, he lost to Shelton Benjamin via pinfall.

What did you think of Scyrpts debut? Do you think he was based on the Performance Center stalker? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes