Real-life WrestleMania situation leads to Charlotte Flair having heat with major WWE star

WWE WrestleMania is now in the rear-view mirror, but it seems that some issues have boiled over following the show.
There seems to have been a situation between Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax at The Roast of WrestleMania event, leading to both women unfollowing each other on social media.
A report from Reddit noted that Jax made some comments about Flair as part of the show that were supposed to be lighthearted, but have since led to Flair unfollowing Jax on Instagram. The two women were pretty close following WrestleMania last year, and Flair was helping Jax lose weight.
It's unclear what this means moving forward for the two women as they both continue to work on the SmackDown brand, but Jax hasn't been seen since Elimination Chamber. Flair was part of WrestleMania Saturday but came up short in her Women's Championship match against Tiffany Stratton after she won the Royal Rumble to earn her spot on the Grandest Stage of Them All.
There were originally plans for Nia Jax to be part of WWE WrestleMania
Nia Jax has been absent for several weeks, but it seems that there were originally plans for her to be part of WrestleMania in a match against Jade Cargill.
According to Fightful Select, the former Women's Champion was planned to be part of the show before Cargill was injured, and Naomi was then drafted into her spot.
It seems that Jax remained booked to be part of WrestleMania weekend and was at WWE World all week, but she may have been holding on to some hostility after the changes were made to the show.
Jax is one of the women who is expected to make her return on the blue brand this week, but it's unclear what her return plans are now that WrestleMania season is over.