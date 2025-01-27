Real reason why Alexa Bliss' WWE return was scrapped - Reports

Alexa Bliss has been away from the WWE ring since January 2023. The former Women's Champion has been teasing a return for several months and was expected to be part of the storyline with Wyatt Sicks following their move to SmackDown.

However, it was reported that Bliss' return plan was scrapped last week. PWInsider recently revealed that The Goddess wanted to negotiate a new deal with the company that included more money and perks.

According to the report, negotiations between both sides came to a standstill, and it seems that all return plans were scrapped.

Bliss is a former Women's Champion, but after two years on the sidelines, while she extended her family, it's clear that WWE is reluctant to give her a pay rise and perks on a new deal before she steps into the ring.

The report noted that the company expected her to return under the same contract, but her representatives have instead been pushing for a new deal, which has caused the delay.

Will Alexa Bliss be part of the Royal Rumble?

Alexa Bliss was expected to return several weeks ago, but this recent setback could mean that she not only misses out on the Royal Rumble but also WrestleMania 41.

Bliss has performed at WrestleMania in the past and has recently been forced to miss two of the biggest events in history. Many fans hope she'll be able to negotiate a new deal in time to be part of this year's show.

With Wyatt Sicks yet to debut on SmackDown, there is always a chance that Alexa will be able to rejoin the group and pick up where she left off since she already has a history with Uncle Howdy. It's unclear how long this will take and when Bliss will be back on TV, but it's hoped it will be soon.

