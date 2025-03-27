Real reason behind Alexa Bliss' ongoing WWE absence revealed - Reports

Alexa Bliss hasn't been seen on WWE television since her loss at Elimination Chamber, despite only returning from a two-year hiatus at the 2025 Royal Rumble. The former RAW Women's Champion disappeared from TV despite seemingly setting up a story with Liv Morgan, and there was a belief that she was taken off TV because Wyatt Sicks was not able to return for a while.

As part of Fightful Select's Answers, Sean Ross Sapp reiterated that Alexa Bliss is not currently injured and claimed that there were no issues with her and WWE at present. The report claimed that Bliss was very happy with the company at present, but she was awaiting creative plans.

It remains to be seen when Bliss returns to WWE, but it wouldn't be expected to be this coming week since the company remains in the UK, and Bliss hasn't made the trip from the United States to be part of the current European Tour.

When will Alexa Bliss return to WWE?

It's hard to imagine that WWE would have brought back Alexa Bliss at the Royal Rumble if there were no plans for her heading into WrestleMania. That being said, the company is running out of time. Bliss and Wyatt Sicks could link back up and find a new victim next week when the company returns to the United States, but that would be a short build for a match at WrestleMania.

It has been noted that Bo Dallas, who portrays Uncle Howdy, has now been cleared to make his return to the ring after a short injury hiatus, but The Wyatt Sicks is yet to wrestle in 2025, and Nikki Cross wasn't even featured at the Royal Rumble.

The plans for the group remain unclear, but there is hope that they will return to screens sooner rather than later.

