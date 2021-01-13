Real reason behind Kofi Kingston's recent absence reportedly revealed

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston was absent from Monday Night RAW this week. The reason given for his absence was a jaw injury suffered by the New Day member during his TLC PPV match against The Hurt Business.

As per PWInsider (via CSS), the injury is not kayfabe and is legitimate. The injury was initially believed to be mild which is why Kingston continued to appear on RAW even after TLC despite getting his two front teeth broken during the match. It is being speculated that Kofi Kingston suffered a broken jaw.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods lost the RAW Tag Team Championships to Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander at TLC. While speaking on Instagram Kofi Kingston talked about his injury and how he is trying to overcome it. While Kingston has been in pain, he still managed to make light of the situation.

''I gotta apologize because I feel like I’m talking out of the side of my mouth and I’m dealing with a jaw injury right now. My mouth is only closing on one side and if I sound kind of funny, that’s why. “Ordinarily I do a lot of imitations, impersonations, and impressions but I’m not doing that right now. I’m talking funny trying to figure this situation out.” (H/t: WrestlingNews)

What's next for Kofi Kingston?

Kofi Kingston has become the cornerstone of the tag team division in WWE and hopefully, he will be back in action soon.

While The Hurt Business is currently feuding with Lucha House Party on RAW, it can be assumed that Woods and Kingston will come back looking to regain the RAW Tag Team Championships once the former WWE Champion is healthy enough to compete.