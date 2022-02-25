Real reason why Brock Lesnar went off-script at Elimination Chamber, reactions of other stars revealed - Reports

Brock Lesnar recaptured the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber in predictably dominant fashion. The Beast Incarnate also made the news for a reportedly unscripted spot, which saw him enter the match by breaking through the pod.

Dave Meltzer revealed several details of the unplanned moment in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Bobby Lashley was taken out of the match via an injury angle, but he was initially set to come out at the 9:20 mark. While Brock Lesnar knew that Lashley would not compete in the match, he was unaware that the company was still planning on opening Bobby's Chamber pod.

WWE was apparently running low on time at the event, and Brock Lesnar was under the impression that his chamber pod was supposed to open and not the one previously occupied by Lashley. As seen at Elimination Chamber, Lesnar shattered the pod and proceeded to decimate the remaining contestants.

"At the 9:20 mark of the match, the idea was that Lashley's pod would be opened since it was his time, but he wasn't there. Lesnar obviously knew Lashley was going to be taken out and not in the match. But he didn't know they were going to signal for Lashley's pod to open and it not be Lesnar's, as he figured he was next. He also knew that they were running low on time and had a hard out when the show had to be over. Lesnar thought it was a mistake and that his pod was supposed to open, so physically broke out of it and then destroyed everyone," reported Dave Meltzer.

Other superstars in the match still had a few more spots left to execute before Brock Lesnar's arrival. However, they realized that their creative direction had changed once Lesnar got into the match.

Brock Lesnar's impromptu decision was an indication to the rest that it was time for them to line up for quick eliminations, as The Beast Incarnate was always booked to go on a rampage in the end.

"The others apparently knew there would be a quick rush and still had spots to do, before Lesnar came in. But they knew when Lesnar got in that it was time to just get destroyed by him and may have figured it was rushed anyway because they were, if Lesnar waited a few minutes, likely to have to rush even more through his eliminating everyone," added Meltzer.

Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE title before WrestleMania 38

WWE will offer a massive show at Madison Square Garden on March 5th before shifting its attention to WrestleMania 38.

Brock Lesnar was announced to defend the championship against Bobby Lashley at MSG, but the former champion's legitimate injury is now expected to keep him out of the ring for a few months.

While there is uncertainty around Lesnar's MSG opponent, there is absolutely no doubt that the seven-time WWE champion will close out WrestleMania 38 against Roman Reigns in a "Winner Take All" showdown.

Are you looking forward to the match? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of Brock Lesnar? Yes No 25 votes so far