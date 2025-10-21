Real reason why former WWE champion missed Raw revealed - Reports

The October 21 edition of Monday Night RAW saw several WWE stars take the ring, as Adam Pearce announced a battle royal, with the winner getting a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. While most of the top names on the roster competed in the all-important bout, a few were absent from the show altogether.Former WWE Tag Team Champion Erik did not show up on RAW. However, his teammate Ivar competed in the battle royal. Another name to miss out was Xavier Woods. His allies, Kofi Kingston and Grayson Waller, were also part of the multi-star match.After the show, wrestling veteran Bryan Alvarez of Figure Four Online reported the actual reason behind Erik and Xavier Woods not being in the battle royal. Writing to his subscribers on X, Alvarez claimed that the two stars were absent from the show, as they were on scheduled vacations.&quot;Both Erik and Xavier Woods were on scheduled vacations this week, hence them not being in the battle royal,&quot; he wrote. Former World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso won the battle royal. He will now compete against CM Punk for the vacated title at Saturday Night's Main Event.WWE RAW featured three championship matchesIn addition to the much-talked-about battle royal, the October 20 edition of Monday Night RAW also featured three championship matches.In the first match of the night, AJ Styles and Dragon Lee challenged The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for the World Tag Team Championship. The two teams traded blows in an entertaining bout that ended with The Phenomenal One pinning Balor after flattening him with a Styles Clash to win the gold.The next match saw Rusev challenge Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. The Bulgarian Brute showcased his strength, but interference from Penta somehow allowed &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom to cheat his way to another win. After the match, the Mexican star nailed Rusev with a springboard tornado DDT.In the final championship bout of the show, Becky Lynch put her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line against Maxxine Dupri for the second time in three weeks. The Alpha Academy member put forth another praiseworthy performance. However, The Man retained the title, as she attacked Dupri with the championship belt to lose the match via DQ.It will be interesting to see if any rematches take place on RAW in the coming weeks.