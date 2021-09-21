Real reason Sasha Banks is not being used by WWE despite being medically cleared - Reports

Reports suggest that despite being medically cleared, Sasha Banks has yet to return to television.

Sasha Banks returned to WWE a few weeks back to challenge Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's title at SummerSlam. However, the return was short-lived as Banks was not cleared to compete at SummerSlam and was replaced by Becky Lynch.

It was revealed recently that The Boss has been cleared to compete but still isn't being used on WWE television because the creative is still coming up with something for her. WrestlingInc (via CSS) reported that Banks has been present backstage at SmackDown tapings but hasn't made an on-screen return because there is no concrete creative direction for her as of now.

Following up on reports she’s been backstage at recent SmackDowns, Wrestling Inc’s Raj Giri says Sasha Banks is medically cleared, but WWE creative is still “coming up with something for her.”

What could be next for Sasha Banks?

Sasha Banks was set to renew her feud with Bianca Belair following her return. However, she wasn't cleared to compete and had to miss Summerslam. This resulted in Becky Lynch making her return and winning the SmackDown Women's title.

It is possible that WWE is waiting for Belair's feud with Lynch to get over at Extreme Rules so they can have Banks return and continue what she left unfinished.

There is also a high likelihood that Banks will return to WWE at Extreme Rules and cost Belair her Women's Championship match against The Man. Banks had turned heel after her return so it wouldn't be unfathomable if something like this happened.

There is also the option of inserting Banks into the ongoing RAW Women's Championship scene. With the WWE Draft set to take place on October 01, a move to RAW could be on the cards for the 29-year-old.

