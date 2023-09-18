Real reason why The Rock was censored on WWE SmackDown - Reports

The Rock returned to WWE SmackDown in the midst of a massive pop that shook even the Brahma Bull himself. However, his return was marred by one small issue as the chant he started among the crowd immediately got censored and the audio was not played during FOX's live broadcast. Now, a report has emerged as to the reason behind the censoring.

The star returned to interrupt Austin Theory's confrontation with Pat McAfee last week on SmackDown. This return was one of the biggest occasions that has started off conversations about an in-ring return for the legendary star as well, something that fans had started to assume would be impossible.

However, with the Writers' Strike ongoing in Hollywood, this appeared to be the perfect moment for such a return.

During his return, The Rock started off the "You are an as**ole" chant for Austin Theory among the SmackDown crowd, but it didn't make it to live TV due to censorship.

Fightful Select has reported on the reasoning behind the censorship. The report stated that it was not because of "TV-PG" which does not really prevent foul language. It was more in relation to FCC violations, which would prevent its broadcast. If they didn't censor it, they might have faced an FCC violation.

With that being said, now, fans will have to wait and see if The Rock decides to return to the ring after all, given he was "blown away" by the reaction he received.

