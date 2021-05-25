Real reason for Velveteen Dream's WWE release - Reports

Last week, WWE released Velveteen Dream from his contract. The WWE Universe assumed this was due to the accusations made against him last year during the #SpeakingOut movement, but it appears that might not be the case.

According to Bryan Alvarez today on Wrestling Observer Live, it appears that Dream's backstage attitude and demeanor might be the real reason for his release.

“The thing that I heard over and over again, beside the fact that he kept disappearing that there were car accidents and that’s never good, and I don’t really know what happened there, but it was a regular occurrence," Alvarez said. "The thing that I heard about Velveteen was that he rubbed a lot of people the wrong way, and it had nothing to do with accusations. What I heard over and over was that this guy, when he talks about his Velveteen Dream character and he talks about blending it with his real-life…I heard about the Velveteen Dream in the same way [as Shawn Michaels becoming the HBK character in real life].”

Without saying anything further: He was the single most unprofessional person I’ve encountered in this business. I hope this is the wake up call he needs to start doing the emotional work to become a better person. All told. — Rob Schamberger (@robschamberger) May 20, 2021

Was Velveteen Dream released from WWE due to backstage behavior?

Earlier today, Velveteen Dream broke his silence regarding the accusations from last year and his WWE release. He pinpointed the incidents last summer as the reason for his release from the company.

While Alvarez didn't dismiss Velveteen Dream's statement, he believes that him rubbing the wrong people backstage was a catalyst that led to his release last Thursday.

"Going to shows, not talking to anybody, being aloof, really rubbing people the wrong way," Alvarez said. "The point of all of this is the impression I was given from talking to people is to forget the accusations [because] this guy was on his way to self-destructing and probably getting fired one way or the other very very quickly. What I believe is that was largely the reason that The Velveteen Dream ended up being cut from WWE. He’s saying that these accusations played into this. I don’t know how, I don’t any more details. That’s what he’s saying here but the stuff that he says about playing the character and living the character, I hear a lot about that and it was not positive."

Wrestling Observer Live is on the air! RAW, Velveteen Dream, New Japan COVID, more! LISTEN LIVE AND FREE! Sports Byline USA Audio: https://t.co/5xNFiY3nkz Live Twitch Video: https://t.co/BxEZ5jO3Cl JOIN US! — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) May 24, 2021

Thanks to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription of this podcast.