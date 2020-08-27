Real reason why Vince McMahon changed Keith Lee's gear on WWE RAW debut

Former NXT Champion Keith Lee debuted on WWE RAW a day after SummerSlam, following his loss to Karrion Kross at NXT Takeover XXX.

Fans were excited to see Lee on the main roster, but they were unhappy at how he was presented. They felt that WWE should not have changed Keith Lee's ring gear and entrance music.

On the recent Dropkick DiSKussions podcast featuring Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz, there were more details about the debut of Keith Lee and why WWE and Vince McMahon chose to change his ring gear and theme music.

Reason for the change of Keith Lee's gear on his WWE RAW debut

"There's a number of reasons for this. Vince likes to make sure that (there's) something of a clean slate between NXT and the call-up, and a large part of that is to get the audience talking. So, essentially, the WWE believe that what he has now is better than what he had on NXT, so they expected people on social media to say 'oh, this is great'. And as part of that (about his music) 'this music is new, it's exciting' let's get people talking, let's make sure Keith Lee trends - and Keith Lee did trend, not necessarily what they were going for.

Tom and Korey spoke about how WWE added sword sounds to the beginning of Drew McIntyre's music, as well as bullet ricochet sounds to Ricochet's music, all because Vince McMahon was trying to freshen things up for the particular Superstar.

Tom revealed that Keith Lee knew about the attire change, and that it was approved by him weeks ago:

"I think it's very telling that when it comes to this new attire it was approved by Keith Lee. This isn't something where he's gone to the main roster and said 'you're wearing this today'. It's been made a couple of weeks ago and he was fully aware of it and he's approved it."

Lee also addressed the issue on social media, and said that he would take care of it.

Music is out of my hands.



Period.



Leave it be. I'll sort it out later. — Anoma Lee (@RealKeithLee) August 25, 2020

Leave it be and have some patience. Take a deep breath. It's going to be okay. I promise. Let ME handle that stuff. https://t.co/85jUeFT9AP — Anoma Lee (@RealKeithLee) August 26, 2020

Keith Lee's debut match on WWE RAW was against Randy Orton, and he will face him yet again at this weekend's Payback pay-per-view.