Real reason why WWE allowed The Fiend to attack Alexa Bliss reportedly revealed 

The Fiend attacked Alexa Bliss to close out the last episode of SmackDown, and it really did classily as a genuinely shocking moment.

The speculation doing the rounds are aplenty. Is Alexa Bliss Sister Abigail? The rumor has been discussed since Bliss appeared in the Wyatt Swamp Fight at 'The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.'

Tom Colohue set the record straight on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast. WWE reportedly has no plans to have Alexa Bliss portray the mysterious Sister Abigail character.

The reason why WWE booked The Fiend to attack Alexa Bliss

The reason why Bliss has been included the angle between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt is because she is quite possibly the only person on WWE TV that the Monster Among Men has cared for in the past.

Booking The Fiend to attack Alexa Bliss gives Strowman another strong reason to come after Bray Wyatt. All said and done, Alexa Bliss' inclusion has added a breath of fresh air to the storyline that was set in motion after WrestleMania 36.

Here's what Tom Colohue explained on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

"There has been speculation that Alexa Bliss will be Sister Abigail. That is not the case, I'm hearing that way too much. At the moment, the whole concept is that Bliss was attacked by the Fiend because the Fiend is calling out Braun Strowman. He is attacking someone that Braun Strowman cares a lot about because there are not many people that Braun Strowman has been established as caring about. He is not someone who has many friends openly as it were. For me, it has certainly made the feud a lot more interesting because this has been going on since right after WrestleMania. It needed a shot in the arm."

WWE announced that Bray Wyatt would be returning for a new Firefly Fun House segment on the upcoming episode of SmackDown following last week's conclusion. We should get an update on Alexa Bliss' status and Braun Strowman's reaction to the attack on the next edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Braun Strowman and The Fiend are building up towards a Universal title match at SummerSlam, and expect more twists to happen before the title showdown.