Real reason why WWE reportedly wants to give Dominik a big push revealed

Dominik showed up on RAW to confront Seth Rollins, and the segment ended up being one of the best that the WWE had to offer on the latest episode.

WWE finally seems to have committed to Dominik's push, and there is a reason why it's happening right now.

During Tom Colohue's live Q&A session on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, he revealed the reason behind Dominik's renewed push which would would unfold in the upcoming few weeks.

The WWE management reportedly believes that pushing Dominik would help convince Rey Mysterio to sign a new contract with the company.

It was noted that a Dominik push was one of the things that were promised to Rey Mysterio when he agreed to sign his last WWE deal.

Tom also added that WWE's delay in delivering on the promise was one of the reasons why Mysterio has not signed a new deal with WWE.

Here's what Tom Colohue revealed about Dominik's push and how it affects Rey Mysterio's WWE status:

"Now you might see a renewed push for Dominik in the next couple of weeks. The reason being that the WWE believe this is something that will sway Rey Mysterio to sign a new deal. It was actually part of the initial contract discussions. Rey was promised a push for Dominik when he signed his last deal and apparently the slow-motion in delivering this particular promise is one of the reasons he hasn't re-signed already. With that being said, by the time this comes, it might have happened, who can tell, these things move very quickly."

Dominik's solid showing on RAW

Dominik appeared on RAW after Seth Rollins cut a typical promo in which he boasted about beating Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black. The Monday Night Messiah tried to coax Dominik into joining his cause, but Mysterio Jr. was in the mood for some retribution, and he wasted no time in taking Rollins down.

Murphy and Rollins got the better of Dominik, who sold the assault like a seasoned pro. Aleister Black unsurprisingly flew in out of nowhere to level the playing field.

However, Black lost his eye too after Rollins riled up Murphy to exact some revenge on his long-standing rival. Dominik ended the segment on a high as he punished Rollins and Murphy with kendo stick shots. The heels fled as the segment came to a close.

Dominik was impressive, but this is just the beginning of what could be a very promising run for Rey Mysterio's son.